NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $49.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,931. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,577.14 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.