Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -0.17.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.