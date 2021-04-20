nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NCNO opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. nCino has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,898 shares of company stock worth $66,332,516 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

