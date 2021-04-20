NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 613.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 117,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.