National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Position Trimmed by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

