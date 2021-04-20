National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $109.07 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

