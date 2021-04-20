NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $30.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.59 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $147.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.22 million to $149.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.60 million, with estimates ranging from $174.68 million to $195.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NSTG stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

