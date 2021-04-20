Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.15.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.37. 449,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.