Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.15.
MTL stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.37. 449,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
