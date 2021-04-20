Mullen Group (MTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Mullen Group to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.03.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

