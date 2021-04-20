MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021 // Comments off

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.