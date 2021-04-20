MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

