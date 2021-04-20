M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

MTB traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.67. 9,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,962. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

