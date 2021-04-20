MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.11 Million

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $846.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.23 million and the highest is $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.56. 311,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

