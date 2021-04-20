Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MOXC opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Moxian has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moxian during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Moxian during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Moxian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

