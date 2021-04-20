Motco Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Motco cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in General Electric were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

