Motco Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Welltower were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.