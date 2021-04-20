Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.66. 200,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,361. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.