Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.28. 12,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,647. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

