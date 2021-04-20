Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

