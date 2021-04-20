Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $812.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,589. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $742.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.