Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

ALB stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.03. 20,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,682. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

