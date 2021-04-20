Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $718.03. The company had a trading volume of 844,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161,449. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.76 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $689.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

