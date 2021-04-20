Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,190.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

