Morpheus.Network (MRPH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $82.05 million and $1.05 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MRPH is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

