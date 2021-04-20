Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.81 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

