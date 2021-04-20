Morgan Stanley Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $81.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.69.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $75.05 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

