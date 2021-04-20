Morgan Stanley Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $575.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $574.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $533.62 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $407.97 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

