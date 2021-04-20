Morgan Stanley Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $515.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $389.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.95. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.25 and a 52 week high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

