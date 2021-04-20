Morgan Stanley Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $355.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $317.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $128.87 and a 52 week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.