Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 802.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 56,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.