Morgan Stanley Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $312.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.03. 3,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,479. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 360.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,002,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

