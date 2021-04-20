Morgan Stanley Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,806 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

