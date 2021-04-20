Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 252,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the period.

Shares of EFL opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

