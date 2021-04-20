Morgan Stanley Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

