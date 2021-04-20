HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. HP has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.