Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €61.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.74 ($72.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.14 ($47.22) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

