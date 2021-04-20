Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,388 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novanta were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novanta by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

