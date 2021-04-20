Morgan Stanley Acquires 29,142 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,142 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Plexus worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $410,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

