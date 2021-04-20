Morgan Stanley Acquires 205,363 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

