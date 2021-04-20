Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.49 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 158.37 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £265.08 million and a P/E ratio of 35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.50 ($2.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.98.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.