Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.49 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 158.37 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £265.08 million and a P/E ratio of 35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.50 ($2.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.98.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust
