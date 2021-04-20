Mizuho Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $11.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.