Mizuho Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,382,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

