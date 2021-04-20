Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 85,000 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lessened its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.93% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

