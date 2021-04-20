Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

AVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,010,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.