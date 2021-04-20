Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $335,482.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.03 or 0.00030000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,063,970 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

