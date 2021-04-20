Mirrored Apple Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $133.69 or 0.00245026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $141,935.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 234,186 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

