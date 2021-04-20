Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,429,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

