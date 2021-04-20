Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 246,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

