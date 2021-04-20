Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

