Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.