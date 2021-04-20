MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.
In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
